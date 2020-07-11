Jaipur, Jul 11 (PTI) There were six more novel coronavirus deaths and 574 new cases in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities to 503 and tally to 23,748, the Health Department said.

Jaipur registered two more COVID-19 deaths, while there was a fatality each in Ajmer, Hanumangarh, Kota and Udaipur district, it said.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Positive: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

Out of the 574 new infections, 105 were from Bikaner, followed by 81 in Jodhpur and 53 in Jaipur, the department said.

As many as 17,869 patients have recovered and there are 5,376 active cases at present, it said.

Also Read | BMC Assistant Commissioner Ashok Khairnar Dies of Coronavirus, Third Top Civic Officer in Mumbai to Succumb to Infection.

Alwar and Jalore registered 45 more cases each, followed by 36 in Udaipur, 30 in Barmer, 28 in Nagaur and 24 in Bharatpur.

Twenty-three more people are afflicted with the disease in Pali district, followed by 18 in Sirohi and 14 in Rajsamand districts.

Three patients from other states have also tested positive for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)