Mumbai, July 11: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Assistant Commissioner Ashok Khairnar succumbed to coronavirus infection on Saturday. The 57-year-old was third top civic officer in Mumbai who died due to the contagious disease. His colleagues, while speaking to reporters, said Khairnar was on the frontline and may have contracted the infection on field.

Khairnar was the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H-East ward. He was detected with coronavirus earlier this month, and was admitted to the Gurunanak Hospital in Bandra. He was subsequently shifted to the Seven Hills Hospital and to the Fortis Hospital on Friday. BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit Died of Coronavirus in June.

Around 103 civic personnel have died so far due to coronavirus in Mumbai. The deceased were at frontline in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had last month announced that a compensation of Rs 50 lakh would be provided to the families of those employees who succumb to the COVID-19 infection.

BMC Mourns Demise of Ashok Khairnar

BMC mourns the untimely demise of one of our most efficient colleagues, Mr. Ashok Khairnar, Assistant Commissioner, H-East Ward. He lost his life battling Coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace and offer our condolences to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/ZqXN04oGqW — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 11, 2020

Mumbai is the second-worst affected city in India after Delhi. With a spike of 1,308 new cases and 39 deaths on Saturday, the city's toll of infections climbed to 91,457.

"1,308 COVID-19 cases, 1,497 discharged and 39 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 91,457 including 63,431 recovered, 22,779 active cases and 5,241 deaths," said the update issued by the BMC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 10:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).