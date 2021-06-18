Bengaluru, June 18 (PTI) Karnataka reported 5,783 new COVID-19 cases and 168 fatalities on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 27.96 lakh and the toll to 33,602.

The day also saw 15,290 discharges, continuing to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,25,447.

Out of 5,783 new cases reported on Friday, 1,100 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 6,160 discharges and 39 deaths, a health department bulletin said.

The total number of active cases stood at 1,37,050.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 4.05 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.90 per cent.

Out of 168 deaths reported on Friday, 39 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (15), Dakshina Kannada and Ballari (14), Davangere (10), Dharwad (9), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,100, Dakshina Kannada 1,006, Mysuru 551, Hassan 390, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 12,03,063, followed by Mysuru 1,60,944 and Tumakuru 1,13,359.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,13,808, followed by Mysuru 1,50,619and Tumakuru 1,08,276.

Cumulatively a total of 3,23,93,253 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,42,498 were done on Friday alone.

