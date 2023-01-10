Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the launch of 5G technology in the state is the beginning of limitless opportunities for the people which will result in a revolutionary transformation in every sector of the economy and social life.

Launching the 5G services in the state, the chief minister said that Assam has entered a new era of mobile connectivity after the successful launch of the indigenous 5G technology by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | .@DoPTGoI is Organizing “Nari Samagam & Spardha” – Women Sports Meet Tomorrow at … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

“Initially, there was a debate regarding whether Chinese or American technology will be adopted but ultimately India launched 5G with its own indigenous technology. We have demonstrated our capability on how India can be self-reliant. We have proved that when we are faced with challenges, Indian scientists and industrial houses can rise to the occasion,” Sarma said.

After Guwahati, the service will be launched in Silchar and other major towns.

Also Read | Indian-American Researcher Finds Gut Bacteria Linked With High Death Risk in COVID-19 Patients.

Jio, the telecom brand owned by Reliance Industries, launched its services in Assam.

The chief minister was given a presentation on the transformational benefits of True 5G service.

Apart from their existing investment of Rs 9,500 crore, Jio is additionally investing over Rs 2,500 crore to deploy True 5G network in Assam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)