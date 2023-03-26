Dehradun, March 26: In view of the upcoming Chardham Yatra, a total of 6.34 lakhs devotees have registered, said Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council on Sunday.

"Till now, more than 6.34 lakh devotees have registered for the Char Dham Yatra. Of these, 2.41 lakh registrations have been done for Kedarnath Dham and 2.01 lakh for Badrinath Dham, 95,107 for Yamanotri and 96,449 for Gangotri Dham", said Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council.

Previously on Saturday, the Director General, Medical Health and Family Welfare and Director of Corporate Affairs and CSR Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami signed an MoU to deploy 50 health ATMs during Chardham Yatra, through which the devotees will get medical services in identified medical units of Garhwal division. Chardham Yatra 2023: Uttarakhand Govt Signs Agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Health ATMs on Route.

Chief Minister Dhami said, "Health ATM will be set up for health screening during Chardham Yatra. With this facility, the devotees will get a lot of conveniences. This would be a good step for the strengthening of medical facilities on the Char Dham Yatra route."

Health ATMs can check a patient's weight, height, blood pressure, blood sugar, body temperature, and oxygen saturation levels. Its features are automated health check-ups, live video consultations with doctors, instant health reports and prescriptions, and instant delivery of medicines.

The Chief Minister said, "The health facilities are being continuously improved so that the pilgrims do not face any health-related problems during the Chardham Yatra." CM Dhami also installed Hewlett Packard Enterprise Health ATMs for the holy places of Mansarovar Yatra, Baijnath Dham, Kainchi Dham, Purnagiri, and Chitai Dham located in Manas Khand.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Dhami gave instructions to the concerned authorities to ensure necessary arrangements in time in view of the upcoming Chardham Yatra. Dhami said that in the upcoming Chardham Yatra, more devotees will come to the state than this year, with this view it is necessary to make arrangements in advance. Uttarakhand Gears Up for Chardham Yatra, CM Dhami Chairs Meeting with Officials.

He instructed officials that the travel arrangements should be completed by April 15. Along with the improvement of the roads of the Yatra route, the Chief Minister also gave instructions to work with an effective action plan on the arrangements related to the convenience of the passengers.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27. The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

