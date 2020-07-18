Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): A total of six people have been arrested in connection with a man being tonsured and forced to chant anti-Nepal slogans in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday adding that the man is an Indian national and a resident of Varanasi.

A video of the incident had surfaced online and was widely shared.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Varanasi Amit Pathak said that of the 6 arrested, four were arrested on Saturday and two of them on Friday.

"Six people were arrested in connection with a video went viral in which some people can be seen tonsuring a man. Four were arrested today and two have been arrested on Friday. The main person behind the act is identified as Arun Pathak," he said.

"Today, we also met the man whose head was shaved. He is a registered voter and a resident of Varanasi. He lives here in Varanasi Jal Sansthan area with his parents who are government employees," the SSP added.

In the viral video, some people can be seen tonsuring the man, who is seated cross-legged near a river and forcing him to say "Jai Shri Ram" and "Nepal PM Murdabad". The video also showed 'Jai Shri Ram' being painted on the man's scalp by members of the group. (ANI)

