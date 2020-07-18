New Delhi, July 18: In what could be the first major intervention by the Centre in Rajasthan's political crisis, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was reported to have sought a report from the State Chief Secretary over the "phone tapping" row. The audio intercepts, released by the government on Friday, pointed towards the alleged role of Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat in attempting to "topple" the government.

The purported voices of Shekhawat, businessman Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma was recorded in the audio tapes. Jain was arrested on Friday and sent to a four-day remand. Shekhawat, while speaking to reporters, categorically rejected the allegation levelled against him. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Ashok Gehlot Wins Back Support of Two Bharatiya Tribal Party MLAs.

"This is not my voice... Let there be an investigation. I am ready to face any probe," Shekhawat said. Sources close to Sharma, the Congress legislator, also denied being involved in any conversation aimed at toppling the government.

MHA Seeks Report From Chief Secretary: ANI

Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from #Rajasthan’s Chief Secretary over the phone tapping issue in the state: Sources — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the phone tappings case. The party called Gehlot's move to tap phone of rivals "unconstitutional" and violation of privacy.

"People of Rajasthan want to know whether their privacy has been compromised, he said, asking if phones of people related to politics are being tapped? "Is it not a case of veiled emergency in Rajasthan?" asked BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

