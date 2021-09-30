Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh law minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday said Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has instructed that FIRs be filed against the six suspended policemen in the Gorakhpur raid case, in which a Kanpur based businessman died.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak said the government has taken the matter seriously.

"It is an unfortunate incident. The government has taken the matter seriously. Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath instructed to file FIRs against the six suspended policemen and we will ensure strict action against them," said UP law minister.

He further said assured that the matter will be taken to a fast-track court.

"No one has the authority to take law in their own hands, be it a policeman or other persons in higher posts. The matter will be taken to a fast-track court. The government stands in support of the victim's family. We will listen to their demands," added Pathak.

As per the post mortem report, businessman Manish Gupta sustained injuries on the face, head and several other parts of the body.

Gupta died during a raid conducted at a hotel in Gorakhpur on September 28.

Earlier, Kanpur District Magistrate Vishakh Aiyar had said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be meeting the victim's family members during his visit to Kanpur today.

An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been given to the family of the businessman. (ANI)

