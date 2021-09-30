New Delhi, September 30: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 result. Candidates who appeared for the UPCET 2021 examination can check and download the result on the official website upcet.nta.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh CET 2021 examination was held by the NTA on September 5 and 6.

Candidates can head to the official website of NTA UP CET 2021 to check the scores as the NTA has updated the UPCET 2021 result of the all the candidates. To access the UPCET 2021 result, students will have to use their UPCET application numbers and dates of birth. The students can also check the result using this Direct Link.

UP CET Result 2021: How To Check and Download Result

Candidates will have to visit the official website upcet.nta.nic.in to check the scores online and download the result On the homepage, click on the result link On the next window, candidates will have to insert application number and their date of birth Now click on 'Submit'. The NTA UPCET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen You can download it for future reference.

In Uttar Pradesh, UPCET result 2021 will be used instead of UPSEE for admission to professional programmes at AKTU and other universities.

