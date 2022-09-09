Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Six students of a government primary school here in the Gopalpur area fainted during the morning assembly on Friday, officials said.

The acting principal of the school Seema Verma alleged that poisonous gases emitting from the factories in the nearby industrial area led to the incident.

The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of the district reached the school located in the Sikandrabad block of the district.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the children are in good condition.

A team of pollution control board has collected samples from the area and the matter is being looked into, he said.

The DM however declined the possibility of students fainting because of any poisonous gas.

