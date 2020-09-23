Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI): Six people were arrested and Rs 6 lakhs was seized by the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru for allegedly betting on the Indian Premier League.

According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, all six have been arrested.

Two cases were registered in the Banaswadi and Malleswaram regarding the incident.

The IPL 2020 started on September 19 and will continue till November 10, across three venues in the United Arab Emirates -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)

