Aizawl, Jan 31 (PTI) Six more persons, including two children and an 82-year-old man, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 4,372, an official said on Sunday.

Of the six new cases, five were reported from Aizawl district while one was reported from Kolasib district, he said.

The new cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

The 82-year-old patient has developed symptoms of COVID-19 while the rest five are asymptomatic, the official said.

Mizoram now has 40 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,323 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

Nine people have died in the state due to COVID-19 so far.

The state has tested 2,07,184 samples for COVID-19 so far, including 1,208 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, state Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said 849 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Of the 14,607 healthcare workers registered to receive COVID-19 vaccine, a total of 9,346 have been administered the first dose of Covishield vaccine in the ongoing vaccination drive till Saturday, Lalzawmi said.

