Imphal, Jan 16 (PTI) Six suspected members of radical Meitei group Arambai Tenggol were arrested in connection with the death of a person in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Thursday.

One Md Nawash was kidnapped from his house on Tuesday for ransom by suspected members of the group, they said.

He was later taken to the Thoubal district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they added.

Those arrested were identified as Sagolsem Chingkheinganba Singh (25), Chingakham Sanatomba Singh (19), Sapam Somorjit Singh (32), Maibam Bokenjit Singh (24), Athokpam Jiban Singh (30) and Chingakham Mani Singh (41).

The Arambai Tenggol claimed in a statement that its Unit 2 Andro branch members were not involved in the incident, "abduction of drug users in which one died".

It claimed that the group rounded up those involved in the incident and handed them to the police.

