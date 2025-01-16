Mumbai, January 16: The Shillong Teer Results of today, January 16, 2025, are eagerly awaited by participants and enthusiasts of the traditional archery-based lottery game. The results for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be announced along with the winning numbers for both rounds of the game. These results will be crucial for players who placed bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 16 will be available below and on platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

The Shillong Teer game, conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), is one of the most popular games in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and the surrounding areas. Played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the game involves archers shooting arrows at targets, with the winning number being determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. Scroll below to check the updated Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 16.

Shillong Teer Result on January 16, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Results of January 16, 2025, including the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2, players can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These platforms will display the detailed "Shillong Teer Result Chart" after the completion of both rounds, typically announced around 10:30 AM for Round 1 and in the evening for Round 2. Simply navigate to the respective result sections on these websites to view the latest winning numbers and confirm your predictions. Shillong Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Morning Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Khanapara Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Morning Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Jowai Ladrymbai Result First Round - Second Round - What Is Shillong Teer? Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, Meghalaya, every Monday to Saturday. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game involves archers shooting arrows at targets, with participants placing bets on numbers between 0 and 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target during two rounds of shooting, Round 1 and Round 2. The game is legal and regulated by the state government, making it a popular and culturally significant form of entertainment and betting in the region.

