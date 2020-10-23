Ramgarh (Jharkhand), October 23 (PTI) Body of a 60- year-old unidentified woman was found in Ramgarh town on Friday, police said.

The body of the woman without any clothes was found near the SAIL refractory unit of India Fire Bricks and Insulation Company ( IFICO) ground under Ramgarh town police station, the police said.

Superintendent of Police, Ramgarh, Prabhat Kumar said police is investigating the matter with all possible angles including rape and murder.

"We have sent the body for autopsy and since postmortem report is not yet received, rape could not be confirmed yet," police said.

The SP said that the matter is being investigated and the truth will come out soon and the culprit will be arrested.

