Gurugram, October 23: In a shocking incident, a 68-year-old JNU professor, who is still attached with the varsity after her retirement, was attacked at her residence by a miscreant, who decamped with a gold chain and bangles worth Rs 2.5 lakh, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the victim, Manju Shree Chauhan, is a resident of Sushant Lok Phase 2-3. The woman is unmarried and lives alone at her flat.

"The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at around 3.15 pm when the woman was alone. The accused, who introduced himself as a courier boy, came to her flat and told the woman that there is a parcel in her name. He then asked for an ID proof, which she produced. Blast at Fireworks Factory in Tamil Nadu's Madurai Kills 5, Including 3 Women.

"As the iron gate was locked from inside, the person asked for her Aadhaar card, saying he could not see it properly. When she opened the gate, the person pushed her inside and hit her with a blunt object," said Hari Singh Dhillon, a neighbour of the victim.

"Chauhan became unconscious after the attack. When she regained consciousness, she telephoned us at 3.53 pm and we immediately rushed to her flat. She was lying in a pool of blood in a semi-conscious state. I immediately called the police and took her to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment," Dillon said.

"The unknown accused fled with the woman's gold ornaments. We are scanning nearby CCTV footages to develop the identity of the accused. A case in this regard has been registered at the Sector 56 police station. Further investigation is on," said the investigation officer in the case.

