Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): With an aim to provide meals and breakfast to the poor at a low rate, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a total of 600 Indira canteens will be established across the state, including Bengaluru.

"We are starting 188 new Indira canteens in Bengaluru. Two canteens are being started as per the demand of taxi drivers and other drivers to start Indira canteens near the airport. Of these, 40 have already been completed and the rest are underway. The Indira Canteen was required at Kempegowda Airport. One has already been inaugurated and another Indira canteen is coming up here. Its purpose is to provide meals and breakfast to the poor at low rates. Breakfast is provided for Rs 5, lunch and dinner will be available for Rs 10," the Chief Minister said after inaugurating the Indira Canteen, organized by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: Three Killed, 12 Passengers Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns in Samastipur.

"The food menu has also been changed. A dining hall has been arranged. Indira canteens will be set up in every ward of Bangalore and also in other parts of the state. The previous government did not provide meals and some of them have been closed. We have restarted because the poor need to eat," he added.

Reacting to the issue of drinking water in Bangalore, the Chief Minister said that he has given clear instructions that the drinking water should not be disrupted for any reason.

Also Read | Ghazipur Bus Fire Videos: Five Dead as Bus Goes Up in Flames After Coming in Contact With High-Tension Wire, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Compensation.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held 2-3 meetings and said that no matter how much money is spent, water must be supplied through tankers to solve the problem.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that the party was indulging in politics over the water shortage in Bengaluru.

"BJP is planning a protest against the state government tomorrow, let them do what they want, first let them approach the central government and ask them to give permission to Mahadayi and Mekedaatu projects", the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"There is no such scarcity of water in Bengaluru, it is the BJP that has created the scarcity, its what they're doing, we are providing what we have been asked legally to Tamil Nadu. Our priority to provide water to Bengaluru" the Deputy CM added.

The Deputy CM highlighted that nearly 7 thousand borewells were running short in the city and efforts were on to address the issue.

"7 thousand Borewells became default out of 16 thousand borewells. We are trying all possible ways to provide water to people. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) nodal officers are looking into the matter. We acted against the water tanker mafia by taking them to task, 1500 tankers have already been registered. There will be a board and number to see which are legal water provider tankers and illegal providers who are charging more. We are providing free water to slums. BJP indulging in politics, we are not concerned about it" DK Shivakumar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)