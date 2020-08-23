Port Blair, Aug 22 (PTI) Sixty-one more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union territory's tally to 2,808 on Saturday, a health official said.

As many as 109 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,853, he said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the islands to 923, the official said.

Thirty-two patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

A total of 73,933 tests per million have been conducted in the Union territory so far, the official added.

