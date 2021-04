Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): A 61-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly died by suicide here at Vijaaynagar Hospital on Friday night.

The police said that the patient hanged himself from a ceiling fan at the hospital and the body of the deceased will be shifted to Victoria hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

