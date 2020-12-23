Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 (PTI) Kerala's COVID-19 tally touched 7,21,510 on Wednesday with the addition of 6,169 new cases, while the toll rose to 2,892 with 22 deaths.

A total of 4,808 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of those cured from the disease to 6,55,644, state health minister K K Shailaja said.

Currently,62,802 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the state

"Out of the total infected, 5,349 were cases of local transmission and the source of infection was unknown for 662. Of those diagnosed,98 arrived from outside the state

Sixty health workers were among those infected," she said in a release.

The Minister said 61,437 samples were tested and the test positivity rate is 10.04 per cent.

A total of 75,08,489 samples have so far been sent for testing,she said.

Ernakulam district topped the list in fresh cases with 953, followed by Kottayam 642, Kozhikode 605, Thrissur 564, Malappuram 500. Kasaragod recorded the lowest of 68.

There are currently 2,74,206 people under observation in the state, out of which 13,561 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, the release said.

Nine places were declared as hotspots today while seven areas were excluded, taking the total to 460 in the state now.

