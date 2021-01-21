Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) Kerala recorded 6,229 new cases of coronavirus and 21 related deaths on Thursday taking the total number of those affected by the virus in the state to 8.69 lakh, while the toll surged to 3,545.

One more person who returned from the UK tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of those coming from Britain and being infected to 66, state health minister K K Shailaja said.

"41 out of those have been cured so far," the minister added.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of patients on Thursday with 771, followed by Malappuram 657 cases and Kottayam 647 cases.

Kasaragod reported the lowest with 87 cases.

"In the last 24 hours, 61,279 samples were tested and the test positivity rate is 10.34 per cent. Till now 90.90 lakh samples have been tested," Shailaja said in a release.

Out of those infected today, 39 reached the state from outside while 5,658 contracted the disease through their contacts.

The sources of infection of 517 are yet to be traced.

Sixty six health workers are also among the infected.

Currently, 69,771 people are under treatment in the state while 2.09 lakh are under observation, out of which 11,721 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Three more regions were added while two were removed from the list of hot spots in the state and currently there are 406.

