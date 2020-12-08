Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) A total of 63.08 percent and 59.71 percent voter turnout was recorded in the fourth phase of panch and sarpanch bypolls, respectively, in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Tuesday.

State Election Commissioner K K Sharma said bypolls to panch vacant seats were held in 215 constituencies across the union territory in the 4th phase on Monday.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Govt's Mor Zameen Mor Makan Scheme: Turning Dreams Into Reality.

There were a total of 33,188 electors (including 17,292 males and 15,896 females), out of which 20,936 voted in the 4th phase of panch by-elections, which began at 7am and ended at 2 pm, he said.

The Jammu division recorded 82.29 percent voter turnout and the Kashmir division 62.31 percent, Sharma said.

Also Read | Mysterious Disease in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru: Lead, Nickel Content in Drinking Water and Milk Caused Infections, Suggests Preliminary Findings.

He said a total of 59.71 percent voting was registered on vacant sarpanch constituencies.

There were a total of 40,158 electors (including 21020 males and 19138 females) in 50 constituencies, out of which 67,256 cast their votes, the official said.

A total of 76.53 percent polling was registered in the Jammu division, whereas 46.23 percent voting was recorded in the Kashmir division, he said.

Sharma said in the Jammu division, Kishtwar district recorded the highest voter turnout of 97.59 percent for panch by-elections, followed by Jammu with 84.19 percent and Doda with 83.73 percent.

Similarly, Budgam district topped with 65.35 percent voter turnout in the Kashmir division, followed by Kupwara with 64.87 percent and Ganderbal with 63.75 percent, he added.

In sarpanch bypolls, Ganderbal recorded the highest voter turnout at 67.45 percent in the Kashmir division, followed by Baramulla with 61.76 percent and Kupwara with 61.13 percent, Sharma said.

Reasi topped the polling percentage with 83.62 percent in the Jammu division, followed by Jammu with 83.35 percent and Rajouri with 83.16 percent, he said.

Sharma said voting was held at 210 polling stations, including 134 in Kashmir division and 76 in Jammu division, for bypolls to vacant sarpanch seats.

Similarly, voting was held at 215 polling stations, including 207 in Kashmir division and eight in Jammu division, for by-elections to panch vacant seats, he said.

The official said polling was peaceful at all polling stations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)