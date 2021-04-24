Aizawl, Apr 24 (PTI) Sixty-three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 5,283, an official said on Saturday.

The new cases were reported from Aizawl district (52), Lawngtlai (7) and two cases each from Lunglei and Champhai districts, the official said.

Fifty-four cases were detected during contact tracing while nine patients have travel history, he said.

Mizoram now has 644 active COVID-19 cases while 4,627 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The state's COVID-19 death toll so far is 12.

Mizoram has tested 2,87,694 samples for COVID-19 till date, including 1,992 on Friday.

According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, a total of 1,62,463 people, including 39,906 senior citizens have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 40,512 have received both doses of the vaccine so far.

