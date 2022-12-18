New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): A total of 24 papers based on the original sources of post 1,600 of Indian history will be presented by the Scholars on various aspects of history at the 63rd Session of the IHRC.

The 63rd Session of the IHRC will be organized on December 18-19 at Uttar Pradesh State Archives, B-44, Mahanagar Extension, Lucknow. The two days' Session will comprise Inaugural and Business Session on the first day and Academic Session on the next day. A total of 24 papers based on the original sources of post 1,600 of Indian history will be presented by the Scholars on various aspects of history.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Launches Eight National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1,800 Crore in Nashik.

Daya Shankar Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Transport, Government of Uttar Pradesh will inaugurate the 63rd Session of the IHRC on 18 December 2022 at 10.30 a.m. An exhibition entitled "Saga of Freedom: Known and Lesser-Known Struggles" based on the original archival sources from the collection of the National Archives of India during the session will also be inaugurated by the Minister, read a press statement from the Ministry of Culture.

On this occasion, Mukesh Meshram, Principal Secretary, Culture & Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh will welcome the delegates to the session. Chandan Sinha, Director General, National Archives of India, Government of India and Secretary, Indian Historical Records Committee will present a Report on the Development of Archives. Uma Diwedi, Director of Uttar Pradesh State Archives, Lucknow and Local Secretary, Indian Historical Records Committee, will deliver the Vote of Thanks on this occasion.

Also Read | Sri Lanka To Use Indian Rupee Trade Settlement Mechanism: Reports.

The Indian Historical Records Committee (IHRC) is an all India Forum of creators, custodians and users of records which was set up in 1919 to advice the Government of India on all issues connected with the management of records and their use for historical research. The National Archives of India, New Delhi is the Secretariat of Indian Historical Records Committee (re-designated Indian Historical Records Committee in 1911). The IHRC is headed by the Union Minister of Culture and comprises 134 members including agencies of the Government of India, nominees of the Government of India, representatives from the State/UT Archives, Universities and Learned Institutions. The IHRC has so far held 62 sessions.

The Committee has two adjunct bodies, (i) Editorial Committee to examine and approve papers based on archival sources for being presented at the Sessions of the Committees and (ii) Standing Committee to review the action taken by the Committee on its recommendations and express its views on the agenda for the Committee's meeting. Secretary, Ministry of Culture acts as the Chairman of the Standing Committee of IHRC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)