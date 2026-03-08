New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted a racket involved in selling counterfeit spare parts and accessories of iPhones as genuine products in Rohini.

Five shopkeepers were arrested, and fake items worth around Rs 1.6 crore were seized during raids.

Acting on secret information, a team of Northern Range-I conducted raids at five shops in Vikas Surya Shopping Mall and Mangalam Place, M2K, Sector-3, Rohini.

An authorised representative of Apple Inc. was also present during the operation.

During the inspection, the shop owners failed to produce authorisation or bills for selling Apple products.

A large quantity of counterfeit iPhone spare parts and accessories, including back panels, batteries, back covers, charging flexes, adapters and USB-C cables, were recovered and seized.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Copyright Act and BNS at the Crime Branch Police Station.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the counterfeit products.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a counterfeit protein supplement racket operating in the Delhi-NCR region and arrested two accused involved in manufacturing and supplying fake products of reputed brands.

According to officials, the accused were preparing fake protein supplements using malto powder, cocoa powder and flavouring agents. The products were then packed in containers labelled as popular brands such as Optimum Nutrition, Syntha-6 and Isopure.

Police said the operation was being carried out in the Delhi-NCR region, posing serious health risks to consumers.

During the raid, around 100 kg of counterfeit protein supplements and nearly 55 kg of raw materials used in their preparation were recovered. Police also seized fake brand stickers, holograms and packaging material. (ANI)

