Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) As many as 64 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,45,457, a health official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

There are currently 295 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,962 and the recovery count stood at 7,33,863, he added.

