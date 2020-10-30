Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) Sixty-five more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, bringing the infection count to 14,351, according to a medical bulletin.

No new fatality linked to COVID-19 was reported in the city on Friday and the death toll from the disease stands at 225, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh has 657 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Friday's bulletin.

Sixty-seven more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 13,469, it said.

A total of 1,06,090 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing and 91,097 of them tested negative while reports of 99 are awaited, according to the bulletin.

