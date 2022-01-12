Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 12 (ANI): As many as 69 medical students and staff in Hyderabad's Osmania hospital tested positive for COVID-19, the official informed on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr B Nagender, superintendent of Osmania Hospital stated that "Since last three days we have been conducting test wherein 69 medical students and staff were tested COVID positive."

Out of which 20 undergraduates, 10 postgraduate students, one associate professor, three assistant professors35 house surgeons have been infected with COVID-19, he said.

"Many of them have mild symptoms and were vaccinated given home isolation. They are under seven days home quarantine," Nagender said.

While talking about the hospital's strength, the Dr said Osmania Hospital is the biggest hospital among four states in south India. We have around 400 house surgeons out of which 200 are always available for service in Osmania.

Adding to this, he said we have 80 PG students. We are able to adjust medical facilities to patients. No hampering of medical facilities to the common public.

He further said, "We are seeing 2500 patients daily, we may expect more emergency cases now because Gandhi will be treating only covid patients, so we are speeding up for non-Covid facilities."

"We are not directly dealing with the covid cases but dealing with suspected cases, meanwhile our faculty is getting exposed to Covid patients," he said. (ANI)

