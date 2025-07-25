Patna (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): In a major stride towards electoral transparency and accuracy, the Election Commission of Bihar has announced that 99.8 per cent of the state's electors have been covered under the ongoing Special Integrated Revision (SIR) process, as per the statement from the Election Commission.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar confirmed that forms of over 7.23 crore electors have been received and digitised, with their names set to be included in the Draft Electoral Roll, scheduled for release on August 1, 2025, added the statement.

The digitisation work for the remaining forms, including reports from Booth Level Officers (BLOs), is expected to be completed by the same date.

In an important step towards maintaining electoral integrity, the list of electors who have not submitted forms, are deceased, or have permanently migrated, was shared on July 20 with representatives of 12 major political parties: Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, CPI (ML) Liberation, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), National People's Party, and Aam Aadmi Party. This move is aimed at enabling timely corrections before the Draft Electoral Roll is finalised.

Key findings from BLO/BLAs since June 24 are 22 lakh electors have been reported as deceased. Seven lakh electors were found registered in multiple locations. 35 lakh have migrated permanently or could not be traced and 1.2 lakh enumeration forms are yet to be received.

The successful execution of the first phase of the SIR drive has been credited to a joint effort led by the CEO of Bihar, involving 38 District Election Officers (DEOs), 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 2,976 Assistant EROs (AEROs), Booth Level officers (BLOs) across 77,895 polling booths.

1.60 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) representing political parties. Volunteers and all 12 political parties, including their 38 District Presidents.

As per the SIR order, from August 1 to September 1, any elector or political party may fill the prescribed forms and submit claims to the ERO for any eligible elector who is left out or file objections for the removal of any ineligible elector. (ANI)

