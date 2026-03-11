New Delhi, March 11: Congress MPs on Wednesday protested in the Parliament premises over the alleged shortage of commercial LPG cylinder across the country. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the protest. The Opposition MPs carried the banners saying, "PM is compromised." The INDIA bloc leaders have sought a discussion on the reported shortage of LPG amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Earlier today, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat demanded a detailed discussion on the situation in West Asia, accusing the Centre of "running from its responsibilities." Parliament Budget Session 2026: Opposition Likely To Bring Resolution To Move No Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Today.

Congress MPs Protest Against Centre Over Shortage of LPG Cylinders

#WATCH | Delhi | Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi joins Congress leaders protesting in the Parliament premises over reports of commercial LPG cylinder shortage across India. pic.twitter.com/8pt78Psxaw — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026

"PM Modi said in 2022 that we will reduce imports, but we are instead relying on other countries. There should be a detailed discussion in the Parliament over our immediate steps ahead. The impact of the war has started to show. This government is running from its responsibilities," Sukhdeo Bhagat told ANI.

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In response, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions. Congress MPs Protest Against Centre on Parliament Premises After Delhi Court Grants Relief to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case (Watch Video).

The government has mandated a new 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also hit out at the Centre and said, "The government failed to predict the possible threats arising from the West Asia conflict." CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan alleged that the party will raise the matter in the Parliament.

"A lot of hotels shut down, and a lot of families are suffering due to the shortage. The central government is not ready to manage this issue properly. We will raise this issue in the Parliament, and our party will raise the issue outside the Parliament and conduct a nationwide campaign against the price hike," the CPI(M) MP told ANI.

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Wednesday submitted a suspension of business notice to discuss the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

