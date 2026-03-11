Creative Edge by Toprankers Announces UCEED 2026 Results: 7 Students Secure AIR Under 100, Nearly Half the Batch Qualifies

New Delhi [India], March 11: The announcement of the UCEED 2026 results has brought a proud moment for students and mentors associated with Creative Edge by Toprankers, as several students secured top national ranks in one of India's most competitive design entrance examinations.

Creative Edge by Toprankers is a leading design entrance preparation platform that mentor students for national-level examinations such as UCEED, NID, NIFT, and architecture entrance tests. The institute focuses on building design aptitude through structured training in visualization, creative problem-solving, analytical reasoning, and studio-based exercises. With a combination of classroom mentoring, online learning resources, and regular mock assessments, Creative Edge aims to help students develop the conceptual clarity and creative confidence required for competitive design entrance exams.

This year's Creative Edge Results highlights the institute's consistent focus on structured preparation and design aptitude development.

Key Highlights from UCEED 2026 Results

- 7 students secured All India Rank (AIR*) under 100

- 12 students secured All India Rank (AIR*) under 200

- 47.75% of Creative Edge students successfully qualified the UCEED 2026 examination

In effect, nearly one out of every two students from the institute qualified UCEED, reflecting the strength of a preparation system that emphasizes both conceptual clarity and consistent practice.

Understanding the UCEED Examination

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay for admission to Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programs offered by leading institutes such as Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.

The examination evaluates a student's visualisation ability, creativity, observation skills, analytical thinking, and problem-solving approach, making it one of the most demanding entrance tests in the design education space.

Results That Reflect Depth of Preparation

While top ranks often attract attention, the overall qualification rate achieved this year reflects the depth of preparation across the batch.

With 47.75% of students qualifying the exam, the outcome demonstrates how structured training, continuous mock testing, and detailed feedback can help a large number of aspirants perform competitively in a national-level examination.

For many students, qualifying UCEED represents a significant milestone in their journey toward pursuing a professional career in design.

A Preparation Approach Focused on Design Thinking

The preparation framework followed at Creative Edge focuses on strengthening both creative exploration and analytical reasoning, two core skills evaluated in the

UCEED examination.

Students typically engage in:

- visualisation and observation exercises

- structured problem-solving practice

- timed mock examinations

- regular sketching and ideation assignments

Such an approach helps aspirants gradually develop the ability to interpret design problems and communicate ideas effectively under exam conditions.

Mentorship and Consistent Practice

Mentors associated with the program highlight that strong performance in design entrance exams often comes from consistent practice rather than last-minute preparation.

Regular feedback sessions, mock analysis, and peer discussions form an important part of the preparation process. These elements allow students to identify improvement areas early and refine their approach throughout the preparation period.

Looking Ahead

For students who have qualified UCEED 2026, the next step involves participating in the admission process for B.Des programs offered by participating institutes. These programs provide interdisciplinary exposure to areas such as product design, communication design, interaction design, and visual communication.

The strong performance in this year's examination marks another milestone for students pursuing careers in the design field and reflects the growing interest among young aspirants in creative and innovation-driven professions.

