Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): At least seven alleged Maoists of Andhra-Odisha (AOB) border division surrendered before police in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The surrendered militia members have been identified as J Bala Raju, J Bala Krishna, J Prakash, J John, J Paul, K Chiranjeevi and K Govardhan.

With this, the total number of Maoists who surrendered before the Visakhapatnam agency sub-division reached 20 in the month of November. (ANI)

