Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Seven prison inmates were booked Monday after two men held in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala were killed in a gang fight at Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab's Tarn Taran, police said.

Another inmate, also allegedly involved in the singer's murder last year, was injured in the clash Sunday between the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and the Lawrence Bishnoi gangs.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh High Court Grants Bail to Congress Leader Raja Pateria Held for 'Be Ready To Kill PM Narendra Modi' Remark.

Both gang leaders are already in jail, booked in connection with the Moosewala murder and other cases.

Iron strips were among the objects used as gang members clashed.

Also Read | Air India Business Class Passenger Complains of Insect Being Served in Flight Meal (Watch Video).

Mandeep Singh alias Toofan of Batala and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna, a resident of Budhlada were killed, police said. The third man, Keshav, was seriously injured.

The FIR named seven jail inmates -- Manpreet Singh Bhau, Sachin Bhiwani, Ankit Sirsa, Kashish, Rajinder, Arshad Khan and Malkit Singh.

Five of them, including Ankit and Kashish -- who are described as “shooters” -- were in jail in connection with the Moosewala murder on May 29 last year.

Mandeep Singh alias Toofan, Manmohan Singh alias Mohna, Keshav, Manpreet Singh, Charanjit Singh and Nirmal Singh had gone to the jail's block number 1 where the others gangsters were lodged, according to the FIR.

After the fight, Toofan and Mohna were declared brought dead at the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital. Keshav was admitted there.

Police are investigating what triggered the clash between the two groups.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district last year.

As he and two others were driving to Jawahar Ke village, their jeep was intercepted and six men opened fire.

Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, later claimed responsibility for the murder.

The men booked after Sunday's clash have been charged under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)