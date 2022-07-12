Bengaluru, Jul 12 (PTI) Seven illegal Bangladeshi migrants who were working in a factory in a village in the neighbouring Ramanagara district with fake addresses have been arrested, police said.

These migrants had come to India and got a job through a Tamil Nadu- based agent, police added.

They said these Bangladeshis were working in a factory in Basavanapura in the district.

The migrants also possessed Aadhaar cards with fake addresses showing that they were natives of Odisha and Bengal, Assam, police said.

They have been arrested and the process to send them back to their country has been initiated.

