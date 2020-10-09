Nagpur, Oct 9 (PTI) Seven policemen were booked in Nagpur on the basis of an inquiry into a video showing them parading half-naked five minors and a man accused of armed robbery in a bar, an official said on Friday.

The six accused had stormed a bar near Jaripatka bus stand on September 22 with swords and looted Rs 7,000 after assaulting staff and ransacking the place, he said.

"Five minors and a 21-year-old man were arrested on September 23 and they were paraded half-naked in public. After a video of it went viral, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar ordered an inquiry," the official said.

Based on ACP Parshuram Karyakrate's inquiry report, seven police personnel, including a senior inspector and sub inspector from Jaripatka police station, were booked under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and sent on compulsory leave, he said.

