Leh, October 9: To mark the 88th anniversary of Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday, two IAF personnel created new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh at altitude of 17982ft. The IAF personnel broke their own earlier record. The two personnel namely Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava and Warrant Officer AK Tiwari carried out skydiving jump from C-130J aircraft on October 8, 2020. The landing at such an altitude is extremely challenging due to low oxygen levels combined with low air density and rough and inhospitable hilly terrain.

Both the Air Warriors have shown excellent professionalism, grit and determination in overcoming adverse conditions and achieving the grand success of setting a new IAF record. This unique achievement once again demonstrates the capability of the IAF to scale new heights despite the challenges and remain committed to our motto of Mission, Integrity and Excellence. Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava Selected For 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019' in Air Adventure Category; IAF Congratulates.

Here's the tweet:

To celebrate 88th Air Force Day, two IAF personnel created new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass, Leh at altitude of 17982ft breaking own earlier record Wg Cdr Gajanad Yadava & Warrant Officer AK Tiwari carried out skydiving jump from C-130J aircraft on Oct 8 pic.twitter.com/PNVy17IMgV — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

With an aim to instill the qualities of camaraderie, team spirit, physical and mental courage, the IAF has always been promoting adventure activities for its personnel. The IAF has always made sustained efforts towards capacity building and promotion of adventure activities at grass root level there by encouraging the environment and to motivate young Air Warriors to undertake adventure activities.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War as it was formed in in undivided India which was under colonial rule. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.

