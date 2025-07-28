New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) A gang of snatchers operating in Delhi's Rohini and adjoining areas was busted with the arrest of seven people, including receivers and mediators of stolen items, police said on Monday.

The police added that 26 robbed mobile phones, a stolen motorcycle used in crimes, a dismantled two-wheeler, and a laptop used to reprogram devices were recovered from the accused.

The breakthrough came following a snatching incident reported on July 10 nearC Bakery in Rohini Sector 6-7, where a woman was targeted by two motorcycle-borne assailants. A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered, an official said.

Two suspects including Pawan alias Lalla (25) and Abhitesh Gautam alias Cheedi (18), both from Karawal Nagar, were arrested. Subsequently, based on their interrogation, a mediator, Hemant alias Hemu (18), was also held, he said.

The gang sourced stolen bikes through Vitul (24), who is previously involved in theft cases, and committed snatchings with Diwakar Sharma alias Paltu (25), previously booked for robbery and attempt to murder, he added.

The stolen phones were funneled through Hemant to a receiver network. Those subsequently arrested were Atul (19), Vitul's brother, and Babar Malik (34), a phone shop owner in Baghpat, UP. Four iPhones and a laptop used to tamper with IMEIs were recovered.

Seventeen cases have been worked out so far. Further probe is underway, the police said.

