Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) A father-son duo involved in heroin smuggling allegedly set the house of a man on fire on Thursday over a financial dispute killing his seven-year-old son, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Hanumangarh, Ajay Singh said the accused, Baaj Singh (53) and his son Sharaj (27), were apprehended from Abohar in Punjab.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports Five COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Active Tally Reaches 40.

Jasveer Das (36), his wife Manpreet Kaur (34) and their son Ekmjit Singh, residents of Pilibanga, were sleeping when the accused poured petrol from under the door and lit the fire.

While Das and Kaur were referred to Bikaner for treatment, their son succumbed to injuries at the hospital, police said.

Also Read | Greater Noida: Class 12 Student Gang Raped for Five Months After Being Filmed and Blackmailed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)