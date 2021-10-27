Srinagar, Oct 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 70 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count to 3,31,865, officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,431 as no fresh fatality linked to COVID-19 was reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, they said.

Six of the new cases were from the Jammu division and 64 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 49 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by four cases in Kupwara district.

The number of active cases in the Union Territory stands at 838, while the recovery count has reached 3,26,596, the officials said.

The mucormycosis (black fungus) infection tally also remained unchanged in the UT at 49 as no fresh case was reported, they said.

