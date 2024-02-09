Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (PTI) As many as 716 assistant section officers joined the Odisha government on Friday and they will work in different departments of the state secretariat.

An official statement said that the officers were inducted through an orientation programme attended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Also Read | Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi: Two Men Shot Dead in Saloon in Dwarka, Probe Underway; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

While welcoming the new officers, Patnaik asked them to follow the 5T (teamwork, technology, transparency, timely completion of projects leading to transformation) principles to bring efficiency to the transformative governance initiated by the state government, it said.

Patnaik said that his government has invested in bringing transparency, responsibility and accountability in governance.

Also Read | Russians Enter North Korea as First Post-COVID Tourists.

The dimensions of teamwork, technology and transparency blended with the dimension of time are bringing about the desired transformation in the lives of the people of our state.

The chief minister expected the new entrants to discharge their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity, thereby helping to realize the vision of a new Odisha, empowered Odisha, the statement said.

He expressed confidence that they will strive to deliver their very best in the service of the state. it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)