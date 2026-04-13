Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

A sharp diplomatic and ideological exchange has emerged involving Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV, and Masoud Pezeshkian, as tensions over war rhetoric and religious respect escalate. The controversy began as the Pope repeatedly called for peace amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran in West Asia. Pope Leo XIV openly criticised threats of mass destruction and stressed that no war can be justified in the name of God, urging dialogue over violence.

Trump reacted strongly, reportedly calling the Pope ‘weak’ and ‘useless’ on social media, and expressing displeasure over criticism of his policies. The remarks triggered global reactions, bringing religion, politics, and diplomacy into a direct clash.

Amid this, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian stepped in to defend the Pope, framing the issue as one of values rather than politics. In a strongly worded message, he condemned the remarks against the Catholic leader and emphasised respect for religious figures and symbols. Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’.

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Backs Pope Leo Amid Donald Trump Row

His Holiness Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex), I condemn the insult to Your Excellency on behalf of the great nation of Iran, and declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person. I wish you glory by Allah. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 13, 2026

Pezeshkian wrote: “His Holiness Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex), I condemn the insult to Your Excellency on behalf of the great nation of Iran, and declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person. I wish you glory by Allah.”

The statement is notable given the deep geopolitical hostility between Iran and the United States. Iran’s public support for a Christian religious leader underscores a broader message about interfaith respect and shared moral principles. Donald Trump Shares AI Image Depicting Himself as Jesus Christ Amid Escalating Feud with Pope Leo and the Vatican.

Responding calmly, Pope Leo XIV maintained that he is not intimidated and will continue to advocate for peace. He clarified that his role is not political, but to unite people and promote harmony.

The episode highlights how global conflicts are increasingly intersecting with religious sensitivities, turning political disagreements into debates over faith, respect, and universal values.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).