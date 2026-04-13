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A brief, candid moment during a basketball broadcast has transformed two Indiana Pacers fans into the internet’s latest viral sensations. The couple, identified as Grace and Michael, became the subject of widespread social media fascination following the Pacers' 123–94 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Thursday, 9 April 2026. Shaquille O’Neal Kissing Ekaterina Lisina Video: NBA Legend Shaq Kisses 6-Foot-9 Model, Clip Goes Viral.

What began as a 20-second clip of a private conversation has since evolved into a mainstream media event, culminating in an appearance on the popular sports programme Inside the NBA.

The Moment of Viral Fame

The video gained traction during the third quarter of Thursday's game when the FanDuel Sports Network cameras panned to the crowd. While play-by-play announcer Chris Denari was praising the travelling Indiana fanbase, the lens caught Michael engaged in an animated explanation to Grace.

As Michael continued his point, Grace was seen looking on with a mixture of focus and disbelief before appearing to mouth the words, "What the f--- are you talking about?"

By the following Saturday, a clip of the exchange posted on X (formerly Twitter) had surpassed 17 million views. The footage quickly sparked a wave of "Guy Explaining" memes, with users projecting various sports-related rants onto Michael’s unheard monologue.

Viral Pacers Couple Video

Despite the internet’s interpretation of the moment as a one-sided "yapping" session, the couple clarified that the exchange was representative of their four-year relationship. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Grace noted that she was actually invested in the conversation.

"Michael and I have been together for four years, wonderful, happy years," Grace explained. "He's frighteningly smart. So what everyone witnessed was me listening to his well-articulated thoughts and responding with what you saw."

Michael, a dedicated Pacers fan who had secured the tickets as a last-minute decision, laughed off the "troll" comments, noting that the viral moment sat at the "intersection of 'that girl is a queen' and 'dudes rock'."

Shaq’s Engagement Ring Offer

The couple’s newfound fame reached a peak on Monday, 13 April, when they were invited as guests on the final regular-season broadcast of Inside the NBA. During the interview, legendary host Shaquille O’Neal took the opportunity to put the couple on the spot.

Upon learning that the pair were not yet engaged, O’Neal made a bold proposal: "If you ask her to marry you right now, I'll buy the engagement ring."

Watch Video: Shaquille O'Neal's Proposal Offer

The offer led to a humorous back-and-forth, with Michael attempting to bargain for the entire Inside the NBA crew to attend the wedding in exchange for the live proposal. Grace playfully declined the impromptu engagement, joking that she "didn't agree to this" type of surprise on national television.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (iPacersblog). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).