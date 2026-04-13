Mumbai, April 12: Actress Priyanka Chopra has shared an emotional tribute to the late playback singing legend Asha Bhosle. The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday, and shared a throwback picture of herself with the late singer. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about the late singer’s influence on the musical landscape of India, several generations, and the culture.

She wrote, “There are some losses that feel like losing a piece of your childhood, your memories, your home. Asha ji was that for so many of us. Her voice wasn’t just part of Indian music, it was part of the backdrop of our lives. It played through our homes growing up, through family celebrations, through heartbreaks, through joy, through the quiet and loud moments that became memories before we realized it. For my generation and so many before and after, she wasn’t simply a legend we admired, she was a constant. A voice so eternal it felt like it would always be there. It is hard to put into words what it means to lose someone whose art helped shape the emotional landscape of an entire nation”. Asha Bhosle Demise: Amitabh Bachchan Says Legendary Singer Has ‘Left an Entire Encyclopedia of Eternal Music’.

Priyanka Chopra Pays Tributes to Asha Bhosle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

“Thank you, Asha ji, for giving us a lifetime of songs, of feeling, of beauty. For being one of the greatest gifts, music has ever known. Rest peacefully. Your voice will live where all true legends do, forever in our hearts”, she added. Asha Bhosle Funeral: Legendary Singer Cremated With Full State Honours at Mumbai’s Iconic Shivaji Park.

One of the most influential singers of her time, Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra made the announcement outside the hospital. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4:00 pm. Asha Bhosle received numerous awards throughout her career for many of her noteworthy songs. The singer was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

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