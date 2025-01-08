Aizawl, Jan 8 (PTI) A total of 7,309 people have been arrested in drug and alcohol-related cases in dry Mizoram in 2024, the state's Excise and Narcotics Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The drugs seized by the department include 46.5 kg of heroin, 138.8 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 586.6 kg of ganja, the statement said.

The department also seized 67,911 litres of country-made or locally brewed illicit liquor, 16,768 litres of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 357 litres of foreign-made liquor and, 177 bottles and 36,535 cans of beer, it said.

Also, 7,523 Alprozolam tablets, 6,129 Nitrazepam tablets, 2,580 Diazepam tablets and 4,119 litres of BEDC (Myanmarese alcoholic beverages) were seized, the statement added.

