RSS' Nagpur Mahanagar sanghchalak Rajesh Loya unfurls the national flag at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur.(ANI/photo)

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya unfurled the national flag at RSS headquarter in Nagpur on the occasion of the country's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

A Republic Day program has also been organized at the RSS headquarters.

Meanwhile, heads of all the political parties and state governors were seen marking Republic Day celebrations in their respective states by unfurling and saluting the national flag.

As many as 21 tableaux including those 12 states and nine ministries or government departments were a part of the Republic Day parade held in the national capital this year.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year.

This year, the celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

