New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday issued 746 challans against those violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Challans were issued against people not wearing face masks, spitting, and flouting social distancing norms. Delhi Police has issued a total of 21,093 such challans till date.

Also Read | Goa to Reopen to Tourists from Tomorrow, Says State Tourism Minister M Ajgaonkar: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 1, 2020.

Delhi has so far reported 87,360 COVID-19 cases including 26,270 active cases, 58,348 cured cases and 2,742 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)