New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): As the country is set to mark the 75th Republic Day tomorrow, the parade at the Kartavya Path in the national capital will be 'women-centric', indicating the roles played by women in various sectors.

This year, India is set to commemorate its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty. The constituent assembly held its first session in December 1946 and the last session in November 1949, following which the constitution was enacted a year later with Dr BR Ambedkar as the head of the drafting committee.

Dr Ambedkar came to be known as the 'Father of Constitution'.

The theme of this year's Republic Day will be-- 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolise the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy.

Earlier, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said women marching contingents will form the major chunk of the parade, with most of the tableaux of States and Union Territories (UTs) and Central Ministries and Organisations showcasing the country's rich cultural diversity, unity and progress.

He reiterated that the themes have been selected in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views that 'India is truly a mother of democracy'.

The parade, which will commence at 10:30 a.m., will continue for around 90 minutes.

For the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by women artists.

The parade will also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down Kartavya Path for the first time. The CAPF contingent will also consist of women personnel.

"The best representation of women will be seen in this year's Republic Day parade," the Defence Secretary said.

For the third consecutive year, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Culture will present a cultural extravaganza 'Vande Bharatam' on the theme 'Cultural expression of women power- accomplishment through resolve'. Around 1,500 female dancers will mesmerise the audience with a colourful performance, giving the message of unity in diversity.

The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at this year's Republic Day Parade. A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will also take part in the parade. Along with the aircraft of the Indian Air Force, one Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and two Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force will participate in the fly-past.

Around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year, providing an opportunity for people from all walks of life to witness the diverse facets of the country.

A total of 25 tableaux--16 states/UTs and nine ministries/departments--will roll down the Kartavya Path during the parade. The States/UTs are-- Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. The ministries are-- Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of Culture, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Election Commission of India, and Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Like each year, the tableaux have been selected by an expert committee comprising eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc.

The Ministry of Culture will be showcasing the 'Anant Sutra-- The Endless Thread' textile installation at Kartavya Path during the parade.

It will be installed behind the spectators seated in the enclosures. The Anant Sutra is a visually stunning tribute to the saree, India's timeless gift to the world of fashion. This unique installation will showcase nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from every corner of the country, mounted at a height with wooden frames along the Kartavya Path. It will have QR codes that can be scanned to know the details about the weaving and embroidery arts used in it.

Several beneficiaries of the government schemes and the achievers in the Self-Help groups (SHGs) are being invited to attend the Republic Day celebrations and they will sit opposite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"PM Street Vendor's, AtmaNirbhar Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana--there are around 30 such programmes benefiting various cross-sections of the people. They are the people at the grassroots level who represent India, who not only have benefited from the government but also come on top of it. Those are the people we are calling, giving them the main enclosure opposite the PM. They will watch the parade by sitting opposite PM," the Defence Secretary earlier said.

Republic Day is celebrated with the President unfurling the national flag, followed by spectacular military and cultural pageantry.

The Beating Retreat ceremony, which will be held at Vijay Chowk on January 29, 2024, will witness all Indian tunes to mark the culmination of the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

The tunes will be played by bands of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and CAPFs before a distinguished audience comprising President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, other Union Ministers, senior officials and the general public.

It is held annually on January 29 at Vijay Chowk and is a centuries-old tradition that dates back to the early 1950s, when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.

It marks a centuries-old military tradition when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield, and returned to the camps at sunset at the sound of the retreat.(ANI)

