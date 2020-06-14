Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
India News | 77 New COVID-19 Cases in Punjab, State Tally at 3,063

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 01:31 AM IST
77 New COVID-19 Cases in Punjab, State Tally at 3,063

Chandigarh [India], June 13 (ANI): A total of 77 COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Punjab on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 3,063, the state health department said.

According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 671 active cases and 2,327 recovered patients while the death toll rose to 65.

"77 COVID-19 cases and two deaths reported in Punjab today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 3,063 including 671 active cases and 2,327 recovered patients. The death toll stands at 65," Punjab Health Department stated.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

