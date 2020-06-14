India News | 77 New COVID-19 Cases in Punjab, State Tally at 3,063

Chandigarh [India], June 13 (ANI): A total of 77 COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Punjab on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 3,063, the state health department said.

According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 671 active cases and 2,327 recovered patients while the death toll rose to 65.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

