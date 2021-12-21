Thane, Dec 21 (PTI) Thane has reported 77 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 5,71,304, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were recorded on Monday, he said.

No new fatality due to the virus was reported, keeping the death toll in the district unchanged at 11,601, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,011, while the death toll stands at 3,307, another official said.

