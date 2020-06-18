India News | 78 More COVID-19 Cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): King George's Medical University (KGMU) has reported 78 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday.

These cases were reported from Lucknow (23), Moradabad (14), Kannauj (11), Ayodhya (09), Barabanki (07), Deoria (06), Shahjahanpur (03), Sambhal (02), Hardoi (01), Farrukhabad (01), Balrampur (01) districts of the state.

"Out of 2,622 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 78 are positive, "said KGMU.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, India's coronavirus count has reached 3,66,946, including 1,60,384 active cases and 1,94,325 cured, discharged and migrated patients as of Thursday. (ANI)

